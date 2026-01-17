Sign up
Previous
225 / 365
Pretty Lady
Mr Cardinal was waiting on the following tree but it was too dark to capture his image. Mrs with her lighter feathers still shines against a very grey sky.
2024:
Snowy Steeple-Topper
2022:
52Frames - Complementary Colors Challenge
2021:
The Sky From Our Backyard
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
5
2
Tags
cardinal
,
vermont
Corinne
ace
Cela ferait une très jolie carte de vœux !
January 17th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
January 17th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
very pretty indeed Corinne and a beautiful photo
January 17th, 2026
Mags
ace
Magical capture.
January 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
January 18th, 2026
