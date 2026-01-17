Previous
Pretty Lady by corinnec
Pretty Lady

Mr Cardinal was waiting on the following tree but it was too dark to capture his image. Mrs with her lighter feathers still shines against a very grey sky.

2024: Snowy Steeple-Topper
2022: 52Frames - Complementary Colors Challenge
2021: The Sky From Our Backyard
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Corinne C

@corinnec
Corinne
Cela ferait une très jolie carte de vœux !
January 17th, 2026  
Susan Wakely
So lovely.
January 17th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft
very pretty indeed Corinne and a beautiful photo
January 17th, 2026  
Mags
Magical capture.
January 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Great shot
January 18th, 2026  
