Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
227 / 365
When it's cold wear layers
A new cold front is heading our way. We (including our dogs) are enjoying our daily walks.
2024:
Fearless Apache Chief
2022:
Winter Sumac
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1587
photos
186
followers
247
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th January 2026 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
pasture
,
cold
,
vermont
Linda Godwin
Shuddering cold scene.
January 20th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
I do miss getting snow
January 20th, 2026
Mags
ace
Love your winter scenes!
January 20th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Looks cold
January 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close