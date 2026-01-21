Sign up
229 / 365
Sunset
I will never be tired of those.
2023:
Warming Light
2022:
New Blanket
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th January 2026 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
vermont
GaryW
ace
Spectacular view! I can see how you will never grow tired of this!
January 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Superb winter sunset!
January 21st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful sunset! We didn’t have one tonight as it was too cloudy.
January 21st, 2026
