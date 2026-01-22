Previous
Meet Mush by corinnec
Meet Mush

Mundane but I think it is cute :-)
I found this metallic mushroom today. I put it in my future flower and vegetable garden. For now we just need to imagine what it will look like with flowers.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Corinne C

