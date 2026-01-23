Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
52Frames: Get High
Oh my! I have so much difficulties to find an idea for this challenge. Nothing I tried resulted in a decent picture.
For this one I used a wide angle lens and climbed a step ladder. The image looks like a dark room in a doll house.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd January 2026 11:55am
Tags
vermont
,
52frames
,
gethigh
