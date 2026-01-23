Previous
52Frames: Get High
52Frames: Get High

Oh my! I have so much difficulties to find an idea for this challenge. Nothing I tried resulted in a decent picture.
For this one I used a wide angle lens and climbed a step ladder. The image looks like a dark room in a doll house.
23rd January 2026

