Previous
232 / 365
52Frames: Get High
Another attempt for the 52Frames challenge Get High.
Again using a wide angle lens (with my phone though). This time no need of a ladder, but the result looks so pale compared to what my eyes saw...
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2026 3:48pm
Tags
sunset
high
get
vermont
52frames
Babs
ace
What a winter scene
January 24th, 2026
