52Frames: Get High by corinnec
52Frames: Get High

Another attempt for the 52Frames challenge Get High.
Again using a wide angle lens (with my phone though). This time no need of a ladder, but the result looks so pale compared to what my eyes saw...
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Babs ace
What a winter scene
January 24th, 2026  
