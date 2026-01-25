Previous
52Frames: Get High by corinnec
233 / 365

52Frames: Get High

Continuing with the mundane...
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
You clever girl! Great shot and I love the b&w!
January 24th, 2026  
This is really good, you've made an ordinary scene extraordinary by your positioning.
January 24th, 2026  
Very cool!
January 24th, 2026  
Great perspective.
January 24th, 2026  
