233 / 365
52Frames: Get High
Continuing with the mundane...
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1593
photos
186
followers
247
following
63% complete
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th January 2026 10:54am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
high
,
get
,
vermont
,
cc52frames
Mags
ace
You clever girl! Great shot and I love the b&w!
January 24th, 2026
Tim L
ace
This is really good, you've made an ordinary scene extraordinary by your positioning.
January 24th, 2026
Al C
ace
Very cool!
January 24th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great perspective.
January 24th, 2026
