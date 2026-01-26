Previous
Behind My Garage Door by corinnec
234 / 365

Behind My Garage Door

That's as close as being outside I was comfortable to go :-)

Snow is continuing to cover our beautiful Vermont.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
a fascinating capture! I have been following the bad weather on TV.
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact