Previous
234 / 365
Behind My Garage Door
That's as close as being outside I was comfortable to go :-)
Snow is continuing to cover our beautiful Vermont.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
snow
,
wreath
,
vermont
Diana
ace
a fascinating capture! I have been following the bad weather on TV.
January 26th, 2026
