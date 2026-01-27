Previous
In the Eye of the Beholder by corinnec
235 / 365

In the Eye of the Beholder

Trying to capture a snowflake with my phone was not successful but I liked the image anyway 😉
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love it - So simple and beauitful
January 27th, 2026  
summerfield ace
i think you succeeded. just look at the top middle flake. you've captured it beautifully. aces!
January 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
To me very successful ! - and beautiful !fav
January 27th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
so pretty
January 27th, 2026  
Diana ace
I think it is perfect, well done!
January 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
lovely image
January 27th, 2026  
