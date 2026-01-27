Sign up
Previous
235 / 365
In the Eye of the Beholder
Trying to capture a snowflake with my phone was not successful but I liked the image anyway 😉
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
6
6
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th January 2026 2:15pm
snow
,
winter
,
snowflake
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love it - So simple and beauitful
January 27th, 2026
summerfield
ace
i think you succeeded. just look at the top middle flake. you've captured it beautifully. aces!
January 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
To me very successful ! - and beautiful !fav
January 27th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
so pretty
January 27th, 2026
Diana
ace
I think it is perfect, well done!
January 27th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
lovely image
January 27th, 2026
