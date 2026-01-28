Previous
Morning Walk by corinnec
236 / 365

Morning Walk

My husband our two GSDs and I take a long walk twice a day. This is mainly to allow our pups to spend some energy as they both are very athletic.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great leading line, composition
January 28th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Love it, great leading line
January 28th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing snow
January 28th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Excellent capture and that's great when I hear people doing things for their dogs. You guys also benefit from having them and doing exactly this :-)
January 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact