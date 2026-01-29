Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
Silent Night
With all the snow and the night falling our place was very quiet.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
6
6
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
night
,
house
,
vermont
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely, I can imagine the silence of the snow.
January 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! magical ! - so quiet and still ! fav
January 29th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Looks so good on black...great use of negative space
January 29th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous snowy scenery…
January 29th, 2026
Mags
ace
A welcoming distant light on a winter evening.
January 29th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo⛄️❄️⛄️
January 29th, 2026
