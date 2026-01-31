Sign up
Previous
239 / 365
Cold and Sunny
My husband and the dog under a strong winter sun.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1600
photos
186
followers
247
following
65% complete
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th January 2026 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
sun
,
vermont
,
cacray
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular
February 1st, 2026
Mags
ace
A delightful winter scene!
February 1st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful blue sky day.
February 1st, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
A little training going on?
February 1st, 2026
