Moon Effect by corinnec
242 / 365

Moon Effect

I was surprised to see how strong the Moon reflected the light. A strange capture.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Strange lighting, but really lights up the yard!
February 4th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow, that's very cool.
February 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very cool! So amazing.
February 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive looking
February 4th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
February 4th, 2026  
