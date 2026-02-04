Previous
Engagement Party by corinnec
Engagement Party

This is my parents' engagement lunch at my grandparents' farm in the South of France. I just came across this image and my Mom rediscovered it after many years.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
LManning (Laura) ace
How delightful!
February 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful memory photo.
February 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
What a marvelous vintage photo!
February 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
February 4th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a lovely memory.
February 4th, 2026  
