243 / 365
Engagement Party
This is my parents' engagement lunch at my grandparents' farm in the South of France. I just came across this image and my Mom rediscovered it after many years.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
france
south
parents
engagement
LManning (Laura)
How delightful!
February 4th, 2026
gloria jones
Wonderful memory photo.
February 4th, 2026
Mags
What a marvelous vintage photo!
February 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
So spot see and have
February 4th, 2026
Babs
What a lovely memory.
February 4th, 2026
