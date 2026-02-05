Sign up
Previous
244 / 365
Happy
Too cold for me to go anywhere other than walking my dogs around our property.
Taos is happiest in the snow!
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
5
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1605
photos
186
followers
247
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd February 2026 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
vermont
,
taos
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
❤️🐾
February 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
No wonder, with his thick fur coat. Lovely playful and fun shot.
February 5th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Taos is having the time of his life playing in the snow.
February 5th, 2026
Paul J
ace
Looks like he is really enjoying himself.
February 5th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
February 5th, 2026
