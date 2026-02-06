Sign up
245 / 365
Snowscape
It's sunny and cold. We have another icy blast this weekend. February in Vermont is always cold ;-)
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
2
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1606
photos
186
followers
247
following
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
11
2
2025 -2026
iPhone 13 Pro Max
31st January 2026 4:31pm
Tags
snow
moon
vermont
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely.
February 6th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks crisp and cold.
February 6th, 2026
