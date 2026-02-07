Sign up
Previous
246 / 365
Count Cassoulet awakening
His afternoon nap is long and deep 😆
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
7
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1607
photos
186
followers
247
following
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th February 2026 12:44pm
cat
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
,
cactp
Jennifer
ace
Great expression and nice softness in the shot.
February 7th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
such sharp eyes and ears :-)
February 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
Oh I can tell he's still sleepy. Beautiful capture.
February 7th, 2026
Diana
ace
I love the Count!
February 7th, 2026
Dave
ace
Beautiful kitty and beautiful in b&w
February 7th, 2026
Linda Godwin
The count is magnificent
February 7th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great imposing look.
February 7th, 2026
