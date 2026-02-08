Previous
In the heart of things by corinnec
247 / 365

In the heart of things

My daughter and husband offered me a 100mm macro lens for Christmas and I am slowly learning how to use it. This is my first decent shot with it.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely. Have fun with your lens.
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact