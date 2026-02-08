Sign up
247 / 365
In the heart of things
My daughter and husband offered me a 100mm macro lens for Christmas and I am slowly learning how to use it. This is my first decent shot with it.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
6th February 2026 3:32pm
Tags
flower
macro
vermont
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely. Have fun with your lens.
February 8th, 2026
