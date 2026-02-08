Sign up
248 / 365
52Frames: Complimentary Colors
I'd have preferred finding the subject outside but these days the outdoor is black and white. I'm sure we'll see hundreds of pictures of crayons for this challenge :-)
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
1
0
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1609
photos
186
followers
247
following
67% complete
View this month »
10
1
2025 -2026
Canon EOS R6
8th February 2026 10:34am
Tags
crayons
,
vermont
,
52frames
,
cac52
KV
Love the shallow depth of field and the colors really pop against the black background.
February 8th, 2026
