Proctor VT by corinnec
Proctor VT

From our new farmhouse we can see the school of Proctor, the village we called home for four years. It’s far away and just visible through the woods.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
So lovely to see! I love the brown tones and sunlight.
February 9th, 2026  
