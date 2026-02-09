Sign up
Previous
249 / 365
Proctor VT
From our new farmhouse we can see the school of Proctor, the village we called home for four years. It’s far away and just visible through the woods.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1610
photos
186
followers
247
following
68% complete
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th February 2026 8:38am
Tags
village
,
vermont
,
proctor
Mags
ace
So lovely to see! I love the brown tones and sunlight.
February 9th, 2026
