Wet Land by corinnec
257 / 365

Wet Land

It looks so dark even with the blue sky but this wet land is such a cool place for photos in all seasons.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Annie-Sue ace
elegant simplicity
February 20th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice. I'll bet it's great to watch the transitions there as the seasons change.
February 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific POV
February 20th, 2026  
