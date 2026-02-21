Sign up
258 / 365
Jubilation
Yesterday afternoon the snow started to fall. Shoney and Taos love the snow and Taos particularly loves to run and roll in the deep snow.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
vermont
,
taos
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks like fun.
February 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless - having fun in the snow ! fa
February 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
So much fun in the snow!
February 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
What a joyful image!
February 21st, 2026
