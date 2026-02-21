Previous
Jubilation by corinnec
258 / 365

Jubilation

Yesterday afternoon the snow started to fall. Shoney and Taos love the snow and Taos particularly loves to run and roll in the deep snow.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Corinne C

corinnec
Susan Wakely ace
Looks like fun.
February 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! bless - having fun in the snow ! fa
February 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
So much fun in the snow!
February 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
What a joyful image!
February 21st, 2026  
