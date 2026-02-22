Sign up
Previous
260 / 365
Our Neighborhood
With another snow storm coming soon.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1622
photos
186
followers
247
following
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st February 2026 7:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Oh how beautiful! Very moody capture.
February 22nd, 2026
Diana
ace
Like a beautiful postcard, lovely to see the trees with so much snow on the branches.
February 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wintery and beautiful !
February 22nd, 2026
