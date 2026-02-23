Previous
Siblings by corinnec
261 / 365

Siblings

Well, adoptive siblings as Shoney and Taos do not come from the same breeder.
Their favorite times of the day are the two long walks we do with them. They usually carry their toys all the way.
Corinne C

Annie-Sue ace
In their absolute element!
February 23rd, 2026  
