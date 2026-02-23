Sign up
Previous
261 / 365
Siblings
Well, adoptive siblings as Shoney and Taos do not come from the same breeder.
Their favorite times of the day are the two long walks we do with them. They usually carry their toys all the way.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th February 2026 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
dogs
,
vermont
,
taos
,
shoney
Annie-Sue
ace
In their absolute element!
February 23rd, 2026
