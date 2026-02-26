Sign up
Previous
263 / 365
Alone
My husband on our driveway, watching his robot plowing the snow.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
4
1
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th February 2026 4:10pm
Tags
snow
,
vermont
JackieR
ace
A robot snow plough?! Wowsers
February 26th, 2026
Beverley
ace
A beautiful scene… I hope the robot is doing a good job… I’m sure it is…
February 26th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Invaluable I imagine.
February 26th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, wow, a plough robot ... never knew such a thing existed! Excellent!
February 26th, 2026
