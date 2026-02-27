Sign up
Previous
264 / 365
Snowed In
From our house, the village of Proctor under the snow.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a gorgeous scene!
February 27th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely vantage point fv!
February 27th, 2026
