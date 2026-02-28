Previous
52Frames: Window Light by corinnec
265 / 365

52Frames: Window Light

From my friends’ kitchen window we can see our house way back.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That is quite a distance to trudge through the snow! Lovely capture and framing.
February 28th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
February 28th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
@ludwigsdiana we took the car ☺️
February 28th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous window scene! I like how you included the view from where we might be in the room.
February 28th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful view… especially when you are looking at your home in the distance.
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact