Previous
265 / 365
52Frames: Window Light
From my friends’ kitchen window we can see our house way back.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Tags
window
,
vermont
,
52frames
,
cac52f
Diana
ace
That is quite a distance to trudge through the snow! Lovely capture and framing.
February 28th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
February 28th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
@ludwigsdiana
we took the car ☺️
February 28th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Fabulous window scene! I like how you included the view from where we might be in the room.
February 28th, 2026
KV
ace
Beautiful view… especially when you are looking at your home in the distance.
February 28th, 2026
