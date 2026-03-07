Previous
Li'l Barn by corinnec
268 / 365

Li'l Barn

A cute tiny barn at the intersection of Stephen road and Route 3.

2025: none
2024: Stage Light Portrait
2023: Photoshop Trials
2022: Foggy Day
2021: none
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Guess the boat might be handy when the snow has melted.
March 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Lovely little barn…
March 7th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Love it
March 7th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo like it 👍😊
March 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact