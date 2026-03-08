Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
269 / 365
In the Depth of Winter
This was taken days ago during one of our winter storms.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1632
photos
185
followers
247
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st February 2026 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
storm
,
vermont
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
March 9th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Beautiful!
March 9th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely wintry scene. Fav 😊
March 9th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is amazing
March 9th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful! fav
March 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close