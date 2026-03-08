Previous
In the Depth of Winter by corinnec
In the Depth of Winter

This was taken days ago during one of our winter storms.
Corinne C

Joan Robillard
Fantastic
March 9th, 2026  
Kathy
Beautiful!
March 9th, 2026  
carol white
A lovely wintry scene. Fav 😊
March 9th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨
wow that is amazing
March 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
So wonderful! fav
March 9th, 2026  
