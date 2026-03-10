Sign up
Previous
270 / 365
Sap Season
This farm is still using the charming buckets. Most of them have now plastic tubing running through the trees and landing in a huge white plastic container.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th March 2026 10:21am
Tags
maple
,
vermont
,
sap
Mags
ace
I like the buckets! Nicely captured.
March 10th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I agree that the buckets have much more charm than the tubing. Nice shot.
March 10th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
the old ways are the best - in picturesque terms!
I like the wire shadows on the trunks too.
March 10th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
March 10th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice to see the traditional , although the modern method must be more economical in time and effort !
March 10th, 2026
