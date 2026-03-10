Previous
Sap Season

This farm is still using the charming buckets. Most of them have now plastic tubing running through the trees and landing in a huge white plastic container.
Corinne C

Mags ace
I like the buckets! Nicely captured.
March 10th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I agree that the buckets have much more charm than the tubing. Nice shot.
March 10th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
the old ways are the best - in picturesque terms!
I like the wire shadows on the trunks too.
March 10th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
March 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice to see the traditional , although the modern method must be more economical in time and effort !
March 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
