Previous
273 / 365
Blue Bird
They are so beautiful with their blue feathers varying in intensity depending on the light falling on them.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
7
8
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1636
photos
185
followers
247
following
74% complete
View this month »
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
7
Fav's
8
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th March 2026 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
vermont
,
blue bird
,
cactp
Rick Schies
ace
Wow, what a beauty. Love the rich blue
March 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
How beautiful he is! You captured that blue just right.
March 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so very vivid and blue - Such a cutie ! fav
March 13th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh such a lovely vivid blue!
March 13th, 2026
KWind
ace
Wow... this is incredible!! FAV.
March 13th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a beauty!
March 13th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture, dof
March 13th, 2026
