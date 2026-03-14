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274 / 365
Chickadee
They are not super colorful but they are my favorite birds.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1637
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185
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247
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th March 2026 8:37am
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winter
,
bird
,
vermont
,
chickadee
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful catch! They are so cute.
March 13th, 2026
George
Fabulous capture.
March 14th, 2026
Liz Milne
ace
Sweet
March 14th, 2026
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