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276 / 365
Wetland
Since we moved in the country I haven't found my rhythm and I struggle to establish a routine that will allow some time for photography.
I quickly capture the wetland on the opposite side of the of the road and crop it to focus on the trees.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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2
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th March 2026 8:33am
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winter
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vermont
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wetland
Annie-Sue
ace
good eye for isolating the interesting bit from a "snapshot".
I'm sure the way in which you want to do your photography in your new surroundings will fall into place as you give it the opportunity :-)
March 18th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful tones.
March 18th, 2026
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I'm sure the way in which you want to do your photography in your new surroundings will fall into place as you give it the opportunity :-)