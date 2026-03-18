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Wetland by corinnec
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Wetland

Since we moved in the country I haven't found my rhythm and I struggle to establish a routine that will allow some time for photography.
I quickly capture the wetland on the opposite side of the of the road and crop it to focus on the trees.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Annie-Sue ace
good eye for isolating the interesting bit from a "snapshot".

I'm sure the way in which you want to do your photography in your new surroundings will fall into place as you give it the opportunity :-)
March 18th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful tones.
March 18th, 2026  
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