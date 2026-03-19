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Awakening by corinnec
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Awakening

Zephyr was just waking up when I decided to capture a portrait. Fortunately he has a lot of self confidence and agreed for me to post his portrait :-)
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh my- that's quite a yawn!
March 20th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Gorgeous capture
March 20th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
That's adorable, great timing!
March 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! Looks like he's talking to you.
March 20th, 2026  
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