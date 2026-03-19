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Awakening
Zephyr was just waking up when I decided to capture a portrait. Fortunately he has a lot of self confidence and agreed for me to post his portrait :-)
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th March 2026 3:38pm
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cat
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vermont
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zephyr
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh my- that's quite a yawn!
March 20th, 2026
Chrissie
ace
Gorgeous capture
March 20th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
That's adorable, great timing!
March 20th, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! Looks like he's talking to you.
March 20th, 2026
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