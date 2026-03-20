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Morning Routine
Every morning the cats meet in the breakfast room and play hide and seek!
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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7
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Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th March 2026 8:45am
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cats
,
vermont
,
zephyr
,
cassoulet
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cute and fun to see
March 20th, 2026
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