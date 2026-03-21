Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
279 / 365
So Blue
Yesterday evening, the top of the Taconic chain appeared blue through the clouds.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1642
photos
183
followers
245
following
76% complete
View this month »
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th March 2026 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
cloud
,
vermont
,
taconic
Beverley
ace
this sooo beauiful... peeping through gentle blues
March 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
A beautiful shade of blue in the fog.
March 21st, 2026
Ann Williams
Magical!
March 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close