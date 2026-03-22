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Homebound
Few years ago we took on some responsibilities that keep us homebound. We did travel extensively during our career so we don't have any regret. We also do enjoy our simple country life.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1643
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st March 2026 8:49am
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home
,
country
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vermont
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely lines and soft tones.
March 22nd, 2026
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