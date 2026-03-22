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Homebound by corinnec
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Homebound

Few years ago we took on some responsibilities that keep us homebound. We did travel extensively during our career so we don't have any regret. We also do enjoy our simple country life.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely lines and soft tones.
March 22nd, 2026  
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