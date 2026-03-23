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281 / 365
Another Winter Day
Foggy and white, this was our scenery today.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd March 2026 3:05pm
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snow
,
mountains
,
vermont
Rick Schies
ace
Oh my that does look quite cold
March 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very dramatic and beautiful.
March 24th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous scenery
March 24th, 2026
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