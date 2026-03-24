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Damp and Cold by corinnec
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Damp and Cold

It was dark and rainy and I was very far away to capture this Blue bird but I still like the result.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Oh what a sweet shot
March 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely ! fav
March 24th, 2026  
Mags ace
I like it too - very much. =)
March 24th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous capture, I love this one
March 24th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty!
March 24th, 2026  
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