Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
282 / 365
Damp and Cold
It was dark and rainy and I was very far away to capture this Blue bird but I still like the result.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1645
photos
183
followers
245
following
77% complete
View this month »
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd March 2026 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vermont
,
blue bird
Rick Schies
ace
Oh what a sweet shot
March 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely ! fav
March 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
I like it too - very much. =)
March 24th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous capture, I love this one
March 24th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty!
March 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close