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Blue Bird
Captured few days ago when they were all visiting the bird houses around our property.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th March 2026 3:45pm
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bluebird
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vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Brilliant capture
March 27th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful blue bird and capture.
March 27th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
I don't see too many of these little beauties, but once in a while one shows up.
March 27th, 2026
*lynn
ace
sweet, beautiful bird and capture
March 27th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture
March 27th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
March 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely little bird - beautifully captured !
March 27th, 2026
Charper
Good pic. Beautiful Bird.Great focus
March 27th, 2026
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