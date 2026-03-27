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52Frames: High Key by corinnec
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52Frames: High Key

Count Cassoulet was willing to pose again for me. I made the texture softer for a more pleasant image.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed, I love the soft texture
March 27th, 2026  
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