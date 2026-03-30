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Cloudy walk
We enjoyed so much our walk this morning. It was cool but not cold, the sun was still present despite the curly clouds and the dogs were happy as clams :-)
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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11
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3
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3
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th March 2026 9:45am
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sky
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walk
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fence
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vermont
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 30th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Great pov
March 30th, 2026
Diana
ace
wonderful pov and framing.
March 30th, 2026
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