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292 / 365
Sparrow and me too low :-)
Not so great but I haven't done anything better.
Today we had...snow!
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
8
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1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd April 2026 8:15am
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bird
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sparrow
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vermont
KV
ace
What a cutie… nice composition.
April 6th, 2026
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