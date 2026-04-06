Previous
Sparrow and me too low :-) by corinnec
292 / 365

Sparrow and me too low :-)

Not so great but I haven't done anything better.
Today we had...snow!
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
What a cutie… nice composition.
April 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact