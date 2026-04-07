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Early Spring Dusting by corinnec
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Early Spring Dusting

A cold wave is going through Vermont bringing snow all day today.

The same day in...
2023
2022
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Not what you really want to see in April, but it's lovely!
April 8th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
@olivetreeann It has been a beautiful day but the cold was not so welcome :-)
April 8th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Same here! Great weather capture.
April 8th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Love those old stone walls!
April 8th, 2026  
Mags ace
So magical and beautiful!
April 8th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Good for the farms
April 8th, 2026  
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