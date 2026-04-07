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293 / 365
Early Spring Dusting
A cold wave is going through Vermont bringing snow all day today.
The same day in...
2023
2022
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th April 2026 9:47am
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snow
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spring
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vermont
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Not what you really want to see in April, but it's lovely!
April 8th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
@olivetreeann
It has been a beautiful day but the cold was not so welcome :-)
April 8th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Same here! Great weather capture.
April 8th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Love those old stone walls!
April 8th, 2026
Mags
ace
So magical and beautiful!
April 8th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Good for the farms
April 8th, 2026
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