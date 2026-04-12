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Dark Elegance
We have dark, rainy days in April. Flowers and trees are still dormant but the grass starts to show a tender green.
There is a pond few minutes from our house where geese and ducks love to swim.
The same day in...
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12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1661
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Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th April 2026 1:59pm
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spring
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vermont
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cactp
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty !
April 13th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
April 13th, 2026
Graeme Stevens
Great shot
April 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
So very lovely!
April 13th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Lovely portrait. Excellent DOF!
April 13th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot- so nicely posing for you~
April 13th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Superbe focus sur les plumes
April 13th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love those feathers
April 13th, 2026
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