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Dark Elegance by corinnec
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Dark Elegance

We have dark, rainy days in April. Flowers and trees are still dormant but the grass starts to show a tender green.
There is a pond few minutes from our house where geese and ducks love to swim.

The same day in...

2023
2022
2021
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
April 13th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 13th, 2026  
Graeme Stevens
Great shot
April 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
So very lovely!
April 13th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Lovely portrait. Excellent DOF!
April 13th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot- so nicely posing for you~
April 13th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Superbe focus sur les plumes
April 13th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love those feathers
April 13th, 2026  
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