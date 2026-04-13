Previous
Next
As Graceful as Geese by corinnec
298 / 365

As Graceful as Geese

There is a pond few miles from our house. Every year from April to early October geese spend their day there.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
April 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact