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298 / 365
As Graceful as Geese
There is a pond few miles from our house. Every year from April to early October geese spend their day there.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th April 2026 2:39pm
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pond
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vermont
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
April 14th, 2026
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