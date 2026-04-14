Previous
Lady Hooded Merganser by corinnec
299 / 365

Lady Hooded Merganser

Their population is plummeting due to deforestation. It's very unusual to see them in a pond so close to houses and roads.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A very sweet capture. Fav 😊
April 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
April 14th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture
April 14th, 2026  
haskar ace
Lovely shot and tones.
April 14th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
April 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact