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Lady Hooded Merganser
Their population is plummeting due to deforestation. It's very unusual to see them in a pond so close to houses and roads.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th April 2026 5:40am
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bird
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duck
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vermont
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merganser
carol white
ace
A very sweet capture. Fav 😊
April 14th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
April 14th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely capture
April 14th, 2026
haskar
ace
Lovely shot and tones.
April 14th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
April 14th, 2026
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