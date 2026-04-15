Previous
Next
Blue Bird at dusk by corinnec
300 / 365

Blue Bird at dusk

So frustrated with my bird pictures these days! I believe that I have to go back to basic and pay more attention to the basics!
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Any bluebird is a good bluebird in my book!
April 18th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
What a cutey. Like the ruffled feathers. If I can help with bird shooting, let me know jgpittenger@yahoo.com
April 18th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
@jgpittenger Thanks Jane. I surely need help :-)
April 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
Sweet! I love the blues.
April 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact