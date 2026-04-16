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Sparrows by corinnec
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Sparrows

No comment needed. Just filling my calendar with poor captures of birds...
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Mags ace
They are so cute!
April 18th, 2026  
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