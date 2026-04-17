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Merganser ducks by corinnec
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Merganser ducks

No need for comment. Just trying top keep up with my postings.

They were far away from me and so much smaller than a classic ducks. It's the first year that we can see them on Corn Hill road.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Jane Pittenger ace
Pretty darn good shot for being far away!. I love these sweet little ducks
April 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! These ducks are so different.
April 18th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
They so often blend right in with the water - they’re hard to catch!
April 18th, 2026  
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