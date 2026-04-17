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Merganser ducks
No need for comment. Just trying top keep up with my postings.
They were far away from me and so much smaller than a classic ducks. It's the first year that we can see them on Corn Hill road.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1666
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th April 2026 5:39am
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ducks
,
vermont
,
merganser
Jane Pittenger
ace
Pretty darn good shot for being far away!. I love these sweet little ducks
April 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! These ducks are so different.
April 18th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
They so often blend right in with the water - they’re hard to catch!
April 18th, 2026
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